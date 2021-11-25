4 Best Oyster Cake in Singapore

Oyster cake is a traditional snack from Fuzhou that features oysters, pork and shrimp deep fried in a batter.

Their unique UFO shape is the result of the oyster cake's preparation method.Yummy Producer Bruce is off to try out all the famous Oyster Cakes in Singapore, from old players to new favourites.Places Visited:Maxwell Fuzhou Oyster Cake1 Kadayanallur St, #01-05, Singapore 069184Teochew Meat Puff71 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, Singapore 757048Sixth Floor Oyster Cake407 Northshore Drive, Northshore Plaza I, #02-41 Punggol, Singapore 820407Fu Zhou Poh Hwa Oyster CakeBerseh Food Centre 166 Jalan Besar #02-34 Singapore, Singapore 208877For more Yummy!

Content, visit yhoo.it/yummyDISCLAIMER: Does a dish exist if there are no online reviews?

At Yummy!

Reviews, we aim to be honest and transparent about the food we cover.

As much as possible, we pay for the food.

Where meals are offered for free, don’t assume for a moment we will disguise our delight or displeasure.

What is guaranteed, however, are honest opinions (though we recognise taste is subjective) and relevant deets, to help you make a decision about a visit.