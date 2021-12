Navjot Singh Sidhu threatens to go on ‘Hunger Strike’ against Channi government | Oneindia News

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has threatened to go on ‘Hunger Strike’ against Charanjit Singh Channi government if the reports on drugs menace and the 2015 sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib were not made public.

#NavjotSinghSidhu #PunjabCongress #CharanjitSinghChanni