Brett Kissel Celebrates CCMA Nomination For 'Entertainer Of The Year'

Canadian country star Brett Kissel tells ET Canada's Pride correspondent, Dallas Dixon, that he is as excited about the 2021 CCMAs as he is about his big move back to Edmonton, Alberta.

The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD air live on Monday, Nov.

29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m.

ET.

Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec.

3, at 9 p.m.

ET.