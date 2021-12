What? Janhvi Kapoor The Main Reason Behind Kartik Aaryan Losing Karan's Film?

It looks like Kartik Aaryan's ugly fallout with Karan Johar has cost him not just Dostana 2 but Dharma Productions upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi as well and the reason is Janhvi Kapoor too?.

Have a look at the video to know more in details.