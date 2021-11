Covid-19 update: India reports 10,549 new cases and 488 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 10,549 fresh Covid cases and 488 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a Covid-19 cluster after the number of staff and students infected with coronavirus went up to 182 from 66 a day before.

