Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools and colleges closed in 22 districts over heavy rain alert | Oneindia News

Today, officials in Tamil Nadu said that a red alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for 5 districts of the state, and schools and colleges have been closed in 22 districts; 14 opposition parties skipped the Constitution Day event today in the Parliament; Today, farmers are expected to hold demonstrations on Delhi borders; Air Quality Index in Delhi this morning slipped to 380 in ‘very poor’ category.

