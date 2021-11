India on high alert after new Covid-19 variant reported from South Africa | Oneindia News

The central government in India is on high alert after a new variant of Covid-19 was reported in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong.

The center has asked states to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers coming from and transiting through these countries.

