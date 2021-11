Param Bir Singh took Kasab’s phone and never returned, says Former ACP | Oneindia News

Former ACP of Mumbai police Shamsher Singh Pathan in a letter to the police chief alleged that Param Bir Singh, who was then posted with the anti-terrorism squad, took Ajmal Kasab’s mobile phone from the custody of a constable and never returned it.

