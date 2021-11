Famous green-eyed Afghan woman, Sharbat Gula, takes refuge in Italy | Oneindia News

The famous green-eyed girl from Afghanistan, Sharbat Gula, has found refugee in Italy.

A statement from the Italian government said “Afghan citizen Sharbat Gula has arrived in Rome”.

