Black Friday shoppers begin hunt for deals

Given the recent news about supply chain disruption, many shoppers want to grab big-ticket items in person to be sure they have gifts in hand for the holidays.
Shoppers in Northern Ireland are expected to spend around £90m on Black Friday deals alone, a leading economist has said.
The bargain bonanza, in many cases, will last for the whole of the weekend to take on Cyber Monday for online shoppers on November..