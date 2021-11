Johnson talks European security with Polish PM at Downing St

Boris Johnson discusses European security with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at Downing Street.

He says Poland are the UK's "closest" European NATO ally, while Morawiecki warns a "new global order" is on the way because of "some not so good guys" around them.

Report by Blairm.

