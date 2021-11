Sikh teenager stabbed to death in London over Gucci bag | Oneindia News

A Sikh teenager, identified as Ashmeet Singh, was stabbed to death in London.

According to the initial investigation, the stabbing took place as a part of a robbery, to steal a Gucci bag Singh use to carry.

