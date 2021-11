Shoppers camp out overnight for Black Friday sales at Palm Beach Outlets

WPTV's Joel Lopez speaks with some Black Friday shoppers who camped out overnight to be the first in line for the sales at the Palm Beach Oulets.

ENTHUSIASTS ALIKE ARE GEARINGUP FOR THE OFFICIAL START OFTHE RETAIL HOLIDAY SEASON.TODAY IS BLACK FRIDAY....WHICHCAN BE A LITTLE OVERWHELMINGIF YOU DON'T PREPARE BEFEORYOU HIT THE STORES.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S JOEL LOPEZJOINS US LIVE FROM THE PMALBEACH OUTLET MALL

BUT THEKEY TO GETTING THE BEST BANGFOR YOUR BUCK... IS TO MAKAELIST OF WHAT YOU WANT ANDWHERE U YOWANT IT FROM...*BEFORE YOU HEAD TO THESTORES.THIS YEAR WITH SO MANY PEOPLEVACCINAT, EDTHEY'RE EXPECTINGBIG CROWDS SO THE SOONER YOUGET HERE THE BETTER.

ANOTHERBIG TIP IS IF YOU SEESOMETHING YOU LIKE, DON'T SITON IT AND GO HOME WHILE YOUDEBATE IF YOU WANT TO BUY IT.WITH SUPPLY CHAIDANNINVENTORY ISSUES, CHANCES ARETHAT ITEM MAY NOT BEHE TREWHEN YOU GET BACK...SO GOAHEAD AND PURCHASE IT, BUTF OCOURSE SAVE THAT RECEIPTN ICASE THINGS DOT N'WORK OUT.“I KIND OF WANT SOME NEW SHSOETOO SO MIGHT AS WELL CAMP OUTBE FIRST FIRST IN LINE.

MI'TRYING TO GIFTS PREPARED FORCHRISTMAS THIS YEAR AHEAOFDTIME TOO SO IT'S LIKE LET MEGET AHEAD LIKE BEFORE ALL THEPEOPLE COME HERE BEFORE IT'SALL GON” BUTT“I GOT PAIDTODAY AND MY PAYCHECK GONNBEAGONE ON THE SAME DAY.

I GOTPAID LAST WEEK.

I SAVED UP FORTHIS, I SAID LET ME JUST SAVEI”IF YOU WANT TO COME BY... THEOUTLET MALL HAS EXTENDED THEIRHOURS TO 8AM TO 9PM... FOR THEREST OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON INORDER TO GIVE EVERYONE ACHANCE TO DO THEIR HOLIDAYSHOPPING.

