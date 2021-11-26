CEOs Join in on 'Great Resignation'

CNN Business reports that a new study suggests chief executives are quitting their jobs at an unusual pace.

The study, conducted by recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles shows white-collar workers joining in on the 'Great Resignation.'.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of millions of workers across the world have quit their jobs.

Our belief is that it will only accelerate going into next year as people have delayed their retirements.

, Jeff Sanders, partner Heidrick & Struggles, via CNN Business.

In the second half of 2020, 49 companies in the United States, China and Europe changed CEOs.

The study shows that 103 new CEO appointments were created in the first half of 2021.

Last year, most companies kept leadership in place in light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the availability of vaccines, it's back to business as usual for the world's mega-corporations.

Of new CEO hires in 2021, 13% are women.

The study shows that of Fortune 100 CEOs, 3% are Black, 4% are Hispanic and 4% are Asian.

I don't think (CEO diversity) is where it needs to be.

, Jeff Sanders, partner Heidrick & Struggles, via CNN Business.

