Happy Birthday, Bill Nye! (Saturday, November 27)

William Sanford Nye turns 66 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the science educator.

1.

He loves bow ties.

2.

Nye holds a patent for an improved ballet shoe.

3.

His show, 'Bill Nye The Science Guy,' was based on his comedy sketch on the show 'Almost Live.'.

4.

He helped organize science experiments on 'Back to the Future: The Animated Series.'.

5.

Nye’s comfort food is a single slice of bacon fried with leaves of his homegrown chard.

