Kim Kardashian, North West Join TikTok

A star is born!
North West is already making her mark in the digital space with a little help from her mom Kim Kardashian.
The duo are officially active on TikTok, marking the 8-year-old's first venture into the social media game.
A star is born!
North West is already making her mark in the digital space with a little help from her mom Kim Kardashian.
The duo are officially active on TikTok, marking the 8-year-old's first venture into the social media game.
Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her..