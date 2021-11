Omicron: Everything you need to know about the new 'variant of concern' | Oneindia News

The WHO has renamed the B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19, which it has classed as a variant of concern, as Omicron.

The strain was first detected in Southern Africa.

Omicron has emerged as the most concercing Covid variant since Delta.

#Omicron #Delta #Coronavirus