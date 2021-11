Minister: Partnership between UK and France is working

Security and borders minister Damian Hinds insists the partnership between France and Britain is "working" as he defends a letter that Boris Johnson sent which angered French President Emmanuel Macron.

The home office minister also says the two countries “need to go further” and be “willing to work in new ways” to stop illegal trafficking.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn