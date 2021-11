Storm Arwen causes major damage to Hartlepool caravan park

The UK has been battered by Storm Arwen with gusts of wind reaching almost 100 miles an hour in some areas.

In Hartlepool, strong winds tore off rooves and destroyed several homes in a caravan park.

Report by Blairm.

