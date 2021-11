Voluntary Close | Body Powered Prosthetic Hand: Training Session

I am really impressed with how well my son is learning to use the hand I designed for him.

Look at him go!

Sol tested this prototype in school last week and the training at home is coming along nicely.

It's alien to him though.

He's used to body-powered devices that work the opposite way (normally closed / voluntary open).

Fast learner though - the apple didn't fall far from the tree ❤