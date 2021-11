PM announces new Covid measures after Omicron reaches UK

Boris Johnson says anyone arriving in the UK will be asked to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and must self-isolate until they provide a negative test.

The prime minister also announces the rules of face coverings in shops and on public transport will be tightened.

Report by Blairm.

