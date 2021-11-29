Maharashtra man traveling to Mumbai from South Africa test Covid-19 positive | Oneindia News
A 32-year-old man traveling from South Africa to Mumbai in Maharashtra has been tested positive for Covid-19.

It is not ascertained yet if the man is carrying the new Omicron variant of the virus.

