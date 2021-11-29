Winter session begins today, Farm laws repeal bill to be introduced in parliament | Oneindia News

The winter session of the parliament begins today.
The farm laws repeal bill has been listed for introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha on the first day.
#ParliamantofIndia #WinterSession #FarmLawRepealBill
The winter session of the parliament begins today.
The farm laws repeal bill has been listed for introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha on the first day.
#ParliamantofIndia #WinterSession #FarmLawRepealBill
The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present on Monday when a bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled by..