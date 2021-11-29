Covid-19 update India: 8,309 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours| Oneindia News

India reported 8,309 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as the active cases declined to 1,03,859.

Meanwhile, 236 fatalities were reported in the same period.

