Covid-19 update India: 8,309 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours| Oneindia News

India reported 8,309 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as the active cases declined to 1,03,859.
Meanwhile, 236 fatalities were reported in the same period.
#Covid-19updateIndia #CoronavirusupdateIndia #NewCovid-19casesIndia
India reported 8,309 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as the active cases declined to 1,03,859.
Meanwhile, 236 fatalities were reported in the same period.
#Covid-19updateIndia #CoronavirusupdateIndia #NewCovid-19casesIndia
Covid-19 cases are on a decline in India as 8774 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases have declined to..
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 7,579 fresh Covid cases and 236 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..