All-new Dacia Spring Driving Video

With the City-Car Spring, Dacia presents its first battery-electric model.
The new development shows how the strengths of the brand can be implemented in a modern electric vehicle.
The Spring combines a purely electric drive with a stylish SUV design, reliable technology and an unbeatable price-performance ratio.
With a base price of 20,490 euros, the Dacia model is the most affordable electric car in Germany.
The battery capacity of 27.4 kWh, the electric motor with 33 kW / 44 PS power, as well as DC and AC charging up to 30 kW enable everyday ranges in city traffic.
Dacia will be offering the Spring from autumn 2021.
The lithium-ion battery of the Dacia Spring allows a range in the practical WLTP test cycle of up to 230 kilometers.
A WLTP range of 305 kilometers is possible in city traffic.
Based on the average daily mileage of small car users in Europe, which is 30 kilometers, these values allow use in an urban environment for more than a week without stopping charging.
The range can be further increased by using the energy-saving ECO mode.
The flexible charging system allows the battery of the city car to be supplied with energy via Schuko charging at a standard household socket, via a wallbox and, optionally, via a DC charging station.