Sir Geoffrey Cox defends second job in Caribbean

Conservative MP and former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox has spoken for the first time since it emerged he had a second job advising the British Virgin Islands government.

Asked if he had damaged trust in politicians, Sir Geoffrey said, "I can't see why… all I've been doing is pursuing an honourable profession".

Report by Lewisl.

