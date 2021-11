Labour calls for stricter Covid measures

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has urged the government to impose tougher Covid measures as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise in the UK.

She said "there isn't a distinction between in a hospital… or in the pub" when it comes to protection from mask-wearing.

Report by Lewisl.

