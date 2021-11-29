CIA Says Trump Was ‘Far and Away the Most Difficult’ President To Deal With

The CIA said briefing Donald Trump as he prepared to enter the White House was more difficult than any other incoming president.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The CIA said briefing Donald Trump as he prepared to enter the White House was more difficult than any other incoming president.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Former President Donald Trump stopped receiving intelligence briefings entirely a month before the end of his term, according to..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve..