France Steps Up Patrol after 27 Migrant Death after boat capsizes in English Channel

The deaths of 27 people in the English Channel are deepening tensions between Britain and France.

The French interior minister has canceled weekend talks with his UK counterpart after suggestions that France was not doing enough to stop migrants trying to reach England by boat.

DW correspondent Jack Parrock is in the French port of Calais.

He spoke to people hoping to cross the Channel.

