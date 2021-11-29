Celebrities Remember Virgil Abloh

Abloh died on Nov.

28 following a battle with cancer.

.

He was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of the fashion company Off-White.

Upon news of his death, celebrities he'd befriended and collaborated with over the years took to social media to pay their respects.

You will continue to inspire me every day, V.

I feel blessed and honored by every moment.

Rest Easy, my friend.

You are so loved.

You were the difference.

As we always said..

“See you somewhere, soon”, Gigi Hadid, via Instagram.

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh, Offset, via Twitter.

I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh.

I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family.

You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you… , Kris Jenner, via Twitter.

You changed the world, Thank you.

Rest In Peace Virgil.

Sending love to your family, Megan Rapinoe, via Instagram.

My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything, Drake, via Instagram.

He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into.

A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact.

We love you Virgil, Hailey Bieber, via Instagram