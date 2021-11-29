Skip to main content
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MAR

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Marriott International is now the #364 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Marriott International is showing a gain of 14.9%.

