Conservative MP brands government's face mask advice is ‘mumbo jumbo’

A Conservative MP has said the government’s advice on face masks is “mumbo jumbo”. Desmond Swayne said the different approaches taken in England and Scotland had served as a useful experiment to test how effective they are.On Saturday, Boris Johnson announced masks would be compulsory in shops and on public transport to counter the threat of the new omicron variant.Prior to that, there were no requirements to social distance or wear masks in England, though masks have been recommended.In Scotland masks have been required in public indoor spaces and on public transport, as well as in schools for staff and secondary pupils for some months.Swayne is one of a handful of ‘libertarian’ Conservative MPs angry at face coverings being made compulsory in England in some settings.In October, UK health officials said: “The current evidence on face coverings suggests that all types of face coverings are, to some extent, effective in reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in both healthcare and community settings.”