Japan Bars Foreign Visitors After Emergence of Omicron Variant

Reuters reports that on November 29, the WHO warned that the Omicron variant of coronavirus poses a potential global risk of surging infections.

It's emergence has prompted nations around the world to enact travel restrictions.

Japan, the third largest economy in the world, and Israel announced that they would close their borders to foreigners.

The travel restrictions in Japan took affect at midnight on November 29.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that anyone returning to Japan from specified nations will be required to quarantine at designated facilities.

These are temporary, exceptional measures that we are taking for safety's sake until there is clearer information about the Omicron variant, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, via Reuters.

I'm prepared to bear all criticism from those saying the Kishida administration is being too cautious, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, via Reuters.

According to Reuters, Japan's response to Omicron has been among the strongest global reactions, along with Israel and Morocco.

Israel similarly banned all foreigners from entering the country, while Morocco halted all inbound flights for two weeks.

In Japan, the renewed restrictions come just a week after the monthly limit of inbound travelers was raised from 3,500 to 5,000.

Earlier this month, quarantine periods for vaccinated passengers entering Japan were shortened.

Reuters reports that foreigners holding current, resident visas, along with some diplomatic travelers and humanitarian cases, will be allowed back into the country.