Omicron Variant Symptoms 'Mild' So Far, Says Doctor Who Brought Attention to New Variant

CNBC reports the South African doctor who first identified the new omicron COVID-19 variant says its symptoms are so far "extremely mild.".

Dr. Angelique Coetzee says she began to notice a trend in patients with "unusual symptoms" around November 18.

It actually started with a male patient who’s around the age of 33... he’s just [been] extremely tired for the past few days and he’s got these body aches and pains with a bit of a headache.

, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair South African Medical Association, via the BBC.

The doctor says many of these patients exhibited symptoms such as a "scratchy throat," but weren't experiencing usual COVID-19 symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell.

What we are seeing clinically in South Africa — is extremely mild... We haven’t admitted anyone, I’ve spoken to other colleagues of mine and they give the same picture.

The World Health Organization suggests the new strain has increased risks of reinfection.

Experts are reportedly concerned with the variant's vast amount of mutations.

Officials with WHO say it could be weeks before we properly understand the effects of the new variant.

As reports of the new variant arose, many countries implemented travel bans on African countries where the new strain of COVID-19 had been found.

South African Minister of Health Joe Phaahla was appalled by reports of said travel bans, calling them "draconian.".

Experts say it's likely the omicron variant has already spread to many of the nations that have banned travel from South Africa.

I think you already have it there in your country without even knowing it... , Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair South African Medical Association, via the BBC