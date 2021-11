Javid questioned over renewed Covid restrictions

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has faced questions in the Commons over the government's Covid plan after he announced there are now 11 known cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.

Shadow Health Minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan pushed the health secretary on his decision not to extend mask-wearing to hospitality settings, asking "does COVID not spread in pubs?".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn