Matthew McConaughey Not Running for Governor of Texas

'The Guardian' reports the actor confirmed he will not be running for office.

McConaughey, 52, had long been suspected to campaign, possibly as an independent.

The actor took to social media on November 28, speaking on his previous intent to campaign for Governor of Texas.

One category of service I’ve been exploring is politics, considering a run for governor in Texas.

, Matthew McConaughey, actor, via 'The Guardian'.

McConaughey, an Oscar winner, was humbled that so many deemed him a worthy candidate for governor.

As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership, Matthew McConaughey, actor, via 'The Guardian'.

Five years ago if you’d have said, ‘Matthew, I think you ought to run for governor of Texas,’ I wouldn’t have had the confidence to go, ‘Why’d you say so?

Some saw the actor as having an outside chance of winning the election.

Many Democrats feared his ticket would fracture Beto O'Rourke's otherwise reasonable chances to take down Republican Greg Abbott.

To the politicians, to the leaders and servants out there, the leader and servant in each one of us, cheers to you.., Matthew McConaughey, actor, via 'The Guardian'.

In the meantimes, at all times and until next time: Just keep livin’.

