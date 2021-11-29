Kambosos Earns Stunning Upset Win Over Lopez to Become Unified Champ

ESPN reports that Teofimo Lopez promised a first-round knockout in his unification bout with underdog George Kambosos.

On November 27, what transpired instead was a brutal twelve round war that saw both fighters knocked down.

Lopez came out looking for the knockout in the first round, unloading hard punches at the evasive Kambosos.

Kambosos was able to weather the storm and shock Teofimo with a short, overhand right that sent Lopez to the mat to close the round.

The knockdown set the pace for a back-and-forth battle that saw Kambosos survive a 10th round knockdown to claim a split decision victory.

One judge scored the fight 114-113 for Lopez, while the other two judges had Kambosos winning with scores of 115-111 and 115-112.

I believed in myself, I backed myself.

I thought, 'I'm going to hit him hard and put him down,' and the fight changed off that, George Kambosos, via ESPN.

The upset win makes Kambosos the new unified champ, meaning he now holds the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC lightweight belts.

For Lopez, the loss comes after he upset Vasily Lomachenko to claim his four lightweight titles.

The career-defining win seemed to set Lopez on the path to boxing stardom, however, the loss to Kambosos may have derailed those plans.

