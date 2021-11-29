Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged to Bader Shammas

Lohan announced the engagement on Instagram on Nov.

28.

She shared photos of the couple with the caption: "My love.

My life.

My family.

My future.".

A rep for Lohan confirmed the engagement to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'.

Lohan reportedly met Shammas, a banker, in Dubai.

They have been dating for two years.

He is vice president at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Lohan was engaged once before.

In 2016, she said "yes" to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, but things went south a year later.

