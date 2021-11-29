Monday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: CION, EW

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Cion Investment's CFO & Treasurer, Keith S.

Franz, made a $208,800 purchase of CION, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $13.92 a piece.

So far Franz is in the green, up about 5.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.71.

Cion Investment is trading off about 0.2% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Franz in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Director Nicholas J.

Valeriani purchased $168,345 worth of Edwards Lifesciences, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $112.23 a piece.

Edwards Lifesciences is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday.