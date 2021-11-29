Lee Elder, the First Black Golfer Invited to the Masters, Dies at 87

ABC News reports that Elder, an icon in the sport, has died.

Elder broke down racial barriers and paved the way for other Black golfers.

On November 29, the PGA Tour announced that Elder's death had been confirmed by his family.

Elder was a native of Texas who made history in 1975 at Augusta National, which had previously been an all-white tournament.

Elder earned his invitation with a win at the Monsanto Open in 1974.

In April, Elder appeared with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the Masters' ceremonial opening tee shots.

According to ABC, Elder was in poor health at the time and unable to take a swing, but proudly held up his driver at the first tee.

For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in, Lee Elder, via ABC.

The chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, Fred Ridley, called Elder, “a true pioneer in the game of golf.”.

Lee was an inspiration to so many young men and women of color not only through his play, but also through his commitment to education and community, Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, via ABC.

Lee will always be a part of the history of the Masters Tournament.

His presence will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to be celebrated, Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, via ABC