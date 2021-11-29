Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: 'So Grateful to Officially Call Her Mine'
Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: 'So Grateful to Officially Call Her Mine'

"This woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine," Michaels tells PEOPLE