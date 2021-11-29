Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: 'So Grateful to Officially Call Her Mine'

"This woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine," Michaels tells PEOPLE
"I am so grateful to officially call her mine," the fitness guru and former "Biggest Loser" coach said of her new fiancée.