Spread of omicron variant inevitable, health experts say

Worldwide concern is growing over the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant as residents begin to worry if it will reach Florida.
Worldwide concern is growing over the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant as residents begin to worry if it will reach Florida.
Watch VideoThe World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African..
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has faced questions in the Commons over the government's Covid plan after he announced there are now..