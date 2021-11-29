Vaccine for Omicron Variant Could Take Months, Says Moderna CEO

CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel says it could be months before a vaccine targeting the omicron variant of COVID-19 is made available, CNBC reports.

Moderna reportedly expects the variant to be highly infectious, but data remains inconclusive.

Mutations of the spike protein of the coronavirus have been linked to higher transmission rates.

The World Health Organization says the omicron variant has experienced 30 of these mutations.

Experts say these mutations could possibly have a negative impact on the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines.

Depending on how much it dropped, we might decide on the one hand to give a higher dose of the current vaccine .., Stephane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNBC.

According to CNBC, Pfizer has started to develop its own vaccine to specifically target the omicron strain.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says omicrons' impact on COVID-19 vaccines remains unclear.

The company reportedly created a DNA template of the new strain on Nov.

26.

...we would be able to have the vaccine in less than 100 days, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via CNBC.

