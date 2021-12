MISSING IN MARYLAND: Joanna and Shariece Clark disappeared February 2017 MISSING IN MARYLAND: Joanna and Shariece Clark disappeared February 2017

CASE OUT OF BALTIMORE'S CHERRYHILL NEIGHBORHOOD.

WMAR-2NEWS' MARK ROPER VISIRETS THESUSPICIOUS DISAPPEARANCE OF AMOTHER AND HER DAUGHTER.

BOTHWENT MISSING AT DIFFERENTTIMES ON THE SAME DAY -- ANDJUST THREE MONTHS BEFORE AKIAEGGLESTON ALSO DISAPPEEDARFROM CHERRY HILIT'S BEEN NEARLY FIVE YEARSSINCE THE LAST TIME ANYONE SAWJOANNA CLARK OR HER DAUGHTERSHERIECE AT THEIR HOME HERE ONROUND ROAD IN SOUTH BALTIMORE.AND EVERY YEAR -- THEIR LOVEDONES RETURN TO THISNEIGHBORHOOD WITH THE HOPE OFFINDING ANSWERS.

MargaretTucker: Joanna was such abeautiful little girl, and allher life, her úmile just wonyour heart over so she was mysweetheart growing up Riecesame way, normal 15 year old,makes a lot of jokes, lik tessmile and laugh JOANNA'SMOTHER-- MARGARET TUCKER --HAS SUFFERED A RANGE OFEMOTIONS IN THE TIME SINCE HERDAUGHTER AND GRANDDAUGHTERVANISHED.

Angry, so depressedand sad, itover my life, ita lot of lives in our familyJOANNA'S BROTHER-- ALFREDCLARK -- DOESN'T BELIE HISVESISTER OR HIS NIECE WOULDDISAPPEAR ON THEIR OWN.

Thisis a mother and a daughter wholeft behind sikix ds, who missthem very much.

She was thesole provider.

Thesekids&sheTheywhen they get olde wr,hathappened to their mom, whereare they, so we need ansrsweone way or the other WHAT EYTHDO KNOW -- IS SATURDAY --FEBRUARY 4TH -- 201715-YEAR-OLD SHARIECE WASBABYSITTING HER YOUNGERBROTHERS AND STEISRS WHILE HERMOTHER WAS AT WORK.

THE LASTTIME ANYONE ANYONE HEARD FROMSHARIECE WAS SOMETIME THATAFTERNOON.

WHILE THE LAST TIMEANYONE SAW JOANNA WAS LERATTHAT EVENING.

Every part oftheir life stopped on February4th, from a public standpoint,thatthacontacting family BALTIMOREPOLICE SUSPECTED SOMETHINGCRIMINAL OR EVEN DEADLY ABOUTTHE MHEOTR AND DAHTERUGDISAPPEARANCE FROM THEBEGINNING OF ETHINVESTIGATION.

We do suspectfoul play is very possiblehere, and that's not fair tothe family because you'rehanging on to hope that we canfind these ladies alivandewell SINCE THAT TIME -- THEREHAVE BEEN SEVERAL CANDLELIGHTVIGILS -- COMTYNIMUDEMONSTRATIONS AND CRIES FORHELPO TFIND ANSWERS.

Isearched the world on the web,24/7.

I donI dona lot of weight these last sixmonths realizing thcoming back JOANNA AND SHARICEALSO ARE IN THE HEARTS ANDMINDS OF THE BALTIMOREREGIONAL GUARDIAN ANGELS.

THEGROUP'S ANNUAL -- HONK FOR THEMISSING EVENT -- CALLED FORCLUES ABOUT WHAT HAPPETOD NETHIS MOTHER AND DAUGHTER Andwesee these posters and knowanything about this ctoomeforward I donanybody seen what happened orknows what happened, I do,nd aso do a lot of us, we justneed yJOANNA'S MOTHER -- HASNE OLAST PLEA TO WHOMEVER MIGHT BERESPONSIBLE FOR HER DAUGHTREAND GRANDDAUGHTER'SDISAPPEARANCE.

I am awaretheygive’em back, you got to give’em bac Ik,SOUTH BALTIMORE -- MARK ROPER- WMAR-2 NEWS.MOST M-V-A SERVICES WILL BETEMPORARILY HALTED LATE