New York City Officials Reinstate Mask Advisory

New York City Officials , Reinstate Mask Advisory.

CNBC reports New York City Health officials have reissued the city's mask advisory.

As concerns of the omicron strain of the coronavirus grow, officials advise citizens to mask up vaccinated or not.

I’m also issuing a commissioners advisory strongly recommending that all New Yorkers wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting.

, Dr. Dave Chokski, Commissioner NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, via 'CNBC'.

Though the city has yet to identify any cases of the omicron strain, officials say that won't be the case much longer.

There are no omicron cases here in New York City at this moment.

It is very likely there will be.

, Bill de Blasio, mayor New York City, via 'CNBC'.

In a report published November 28, the World Health Organization said the omicron strain poses a "very high" risk.

Experts and government officials agree vaccines remain our best tool in the fight against COVID-19.

Our entire focus once again is going to be on vaccination.

, Bill de Blasio, mayor New York City, via 'CNBC'.

Based on everything we know, vaccination is crucial to any strategy for addressing omicron, Bill de Blasio, mayor New York City, via 'CNBC'.

According to CNBC, 88% of New York City's adult residents have received at least one dose of a covid vaccine.

Still, data from the New York City Health Department indicates an average of 1,400 new cases is reported each day