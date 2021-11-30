Matteo Bocelli Makes His 'Solo' Debut

The apple didn't fall far from the Bocelli family tree.

24-year-old singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, Matteo Bocelli, son of Andrea Bocelli, is wowing the world with his beautiful music.

Despite growing up around music, and his legendary tenor father, he kept his vocal talents a secret until he was sixteen.

We caught up with him recently from his home in Tuscany to hear all about it, including his debut single, "Solo," and what he's working on next.

This is a LifeMinute with Matteo Bocelli.