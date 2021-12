9-1-1 S05E10 Wrapped in Red

9-1-1 5x10 "Wrapped in Red" Season 5 Episode 10 Promo (Winter Finale) - The members of the 118 are called to series of emergencies around Christmas Eve.

Then, Eddie struggles with an emotional Christopher in the all-new “Wrapped in Red” fall finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, December 6th on FOX.