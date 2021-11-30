The anxiety that comes from being treated like an outsider | Valerie Purdie-Greenaway

The stress you may feel being otherized or stereotyped can take a significant toll on your health and well-being.

In this thoughtful conversation, social psychologist Valerie Purdie-Greenaway reveals the true source of this anxiety (hint: it isn't the individual) and shares strategies on building resilient systems of support for ourselves and others -- so that we can build a more inclusive, empathic and just world.

(This conversation, hosted by TED curator Cloe Shasha Brooks, is part of TED's "How to Deal with Difficult Feelings" series.)