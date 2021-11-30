The new Audi A8 L Intotainment System

The MMI touch response operating concept in the Audi A8 relies on two displays (10.1“ and 8.6“) and natural voice operation.

The dialog starts by calling out “Hey Audi!” The completely digital Audi virtual cockpit, with the optional head-up display, completes the display and operating concept and emphasizes the orientation to the driver.

Important information is displayed directly in the driver’s line of sight.

MMI Navigation plus is standard in the enhanced Audi A8.

It is supported by the third generation modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3).

The likewise standard online and Car-2-X services from Audi connect augment the navigation system.

They are divided into two packages: Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment and Audi connect Safety & Service with Audi connect Remote & Control.