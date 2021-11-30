2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Desert Race Truck

Chevy Silverado ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 clinched Best In The Desert class championships with respective wins at the Cal City Desert Challenge.

It was the second consecutive championship for the Silverado ZR2 and the fourth straight championship for the Colorado ZR2, with both fielded by Chad Hall Racing.

Chad Hall Racing has been competing with a pre-production version of the Silverado ZR2 since 2019, helping Chevrolet test and validate the off-road technologies that went into the upcoming 2022 production model.